Jail for Kettering thief who made homophobic slurs

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A thief who made vile homophobic slurs towards a police officer when he was arrested in Kettering has been put behind bars.

Michael Pierce was caught stealing food worth £10.95 from the Premier in Dalkeith Place at about 1pm on August 24 and the shop owner called police.

But when officers arrived to detain the 35-year-old thief he made numerous homophobic comments to one of them.

Pierce, of no fixed address, later admitted theft and a public order offence, which magistrates said was aggravated due to the hostility based on the victim's sexual orientation or presumed sexual orientation.

He also admitted stealing three boxed dolls worth £95.97 from a B&M store on September 27.

Magistrates in Northampton jailed him for a total of four weeks because of his record of previous offending.