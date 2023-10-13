Irthlingborough woman put ex through hell after making false rape and death threat allegations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Irthlingborough woman who put her ex-partner through hell after falsely accusing him of rape and death threats has been locked up.

Sinead Nelson, also known as Kylie Howard, created fake accounts in his name and hacked into his email to send herself horrific messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested multiple times and 28-year-old Nelson was rehoused as an emergency when police took her reports seriously.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinead Nelson, also known as Kylie Howard

But an investigation found her story didn’t add up and she was charged with intending to pervert the course of public justice.

Nelson, of Victoria Street, pleaded guilty and was jailed for 37 months.

Northampton Crown Court heard that, on September 11, 2020, Nelson made a report to Northamptonshire Police alleging her ex-partner had contacted her via Snapchat and threatened to rape and kill her, as well as threatening her children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On November 3 she made a second report alleging the man had again threatened to kill her, and the following day told officers he had sent a further message with a photo of her home, threatening to turn up there to rape her and kill her by burning her alive.

Officers took her reports seriously due to the extremely graphic nature of the threats and as a result her ex-partner was swiftly arrested, with Nelson rehoused and given a new phone.

But as officers progressed their investigation they quickly found Nelson’s accounts did not hold weight – including that the photo of her home that she claimed to have been sent by the man had actually been lifted from the property website Zoopla.

Her ex-partner, who denied all the offences, also provided details to support his innocence that officers were able to independently corroborate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within days of Nelson’s initial report officers in Northamptonshire had also spoken to London’s Metropolitan Police, who confirmed she was already under investigation there after making two reports against the same man that July and August, before she moved to Northamptonshire, alleging rape, assault and malicious communications via Snapchat and email.

Although the man had been initially arrested there too elements of Nelson’s reports began to raise officers’ suspicions. When they examined her phone for evidence they found it had been put through a factory reset.

Despite this, they were able to discover that the device had been used to log into a Snapchat account Nelson had claimed her ex was using to threaten her, indicating that she had been sending the messages to herself.

The two police investigations were dovetailed and Nelson was prosecuted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking afterwards the sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Eleanor Hudson of Northamptonshire Police, said: “Over five months in 2020, Sinead Nelson put her former partner through hell by claiming to be a victim of sexual violence, abuse and threats at his hands, when in fact she had been creating false accounts using his name and hacking into his email to send herself abusive and threatening messages.

“These included shocking threats of violent rape, serious assault, arson and child destruction, and also appeared to indicate stalking as well. As a result, Nelson was initially treated as a high-risk domestic abuse victim and at serious risk of murder, resulting in emergency safeguarding measures being put in place.

“However it didn’t take long for us to find digital and physical evidence to prove this man could not have been responsible for the things she claimed, and her lies about him began to unravel – but not before he had been put through the distressing experience of being arrested and questioned on four separate occasions.

“In his victim statement, the man detailed the horrendous impact this has all had on him, including considerable emotional distress about what he had been accused of, the loss of friendships and family support as a result, having to leave his home, and losing his job – all against the backdrop of Covid, which further exacerbated his isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He told us that Nelson had threatened to destroy his life, and in his view, she succeeded. I very much hope that now she has admitted her guilt and has been given a prison sentence, he is able to continue moving towards a more positive future.