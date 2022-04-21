Irthlingborough woman charged over anti-social behaviour in town

Police are appealing for witnesses

An Irthlingborough woman will face magistrates next month after being charged over anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the town.

Sasha Tait, 19, has been charged with one count of criminal damage and five counts of breaching a community protection order.

In the past couple of months a number of incidents have taken place involving a group of people throwing stones at local shops, causing criminal damage and things being thrown off roofs onto people below. Local people have also been intimidated by the group.

Tait, of Robb Close, will next appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on May 23.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are still asking for witnesses to any of the incidents that have taken place, or anyone with information about them, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.