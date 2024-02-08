Irthlingborough Town Band Club New Year 'violent disturbance' CCTV images appeal
CCTV images have been released following a violent disturbance at an Irthlingborough venue in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
The incident at Irthlingborough Town Band Club, in Victoria Street, took place at around 12.30am on January 1.
During the incident, a number of suspects injured other people, including one man who was punched in the face and another who was struck repeatedly with a baton.
CCTV pictures of three men with possible connections to the incident have been issued.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the men pictured may have information relevant to their investigation and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.
“Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000000147 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”