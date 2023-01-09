Irthlingborough paedophile sexually assaulted girl and took indecent pictures of her

A paedophile who sexually assaulted a teenage girl and took indecent photos of her has been put behind bars.

Tony Jackman, previously of Irthlingborough, admitted multiple sex offences and was jailed at Northampton Crown Court.

The 60-year-old was arrested in May last year after touching a girl inappropriately and making attempts to kiss her.

Tony Jackman

An investigation then brought to light other offences that he had committed after his devices were seized.

Jackman was subsequently charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of making indecent images of children, three counts of taking photographs of children, five counts of recording images under clothing without consent, and one count of voyeurism.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences, confessing to capturing the images for his own sexual gratification.

He was sentenced to four years and five months in prison with an extended licence of four years after being found to be dangerous.

Jackman was also issued with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and will be on the register for sex offenders for life.

Lead investigator Detective Sergeant Andy Shears said: “I am really pleased that Tony Jackman decided to tell the truth and plead guilty to these offences as opposed to putting his young victims through the trauma of a trial.

“They have shown immense courage in coming forward and reporting this incident to us and I hope the end result provides them with a sense of justice.