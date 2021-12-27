Irthlingborough man who hit victim with baton to spend Christmas behind bars

Mark Duncan Redhead

An Irthlingborough man has been jailed for hitting a male victim with a police-style baton during a violent attack.

Mark Duncan Redhead hit his victim with the baton causing bruising and grazes in Nicholas Road, Irthlingborough, on June 16.

The court also heard that he had beaten a female victim on October 31.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared before magistrates in Northampton earlier this month to plead guilty to two charges of assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon.

Redhead, of Allen Road, also admitted driving in Bridleway, Kettering, without a licence and insurance on November 15.

The court was also told that the 36-year-old had previously been subject to a community order for breaching a court order banning him from contacting a previous victim of domestic violence, which was revoked by the court. He also has a past conviction for criminal damage.