Irthlingborough man who hit victim with baton to spend Christmas behind bars
He was accused of two separate serious assaults
An Irthlingborough man has been jailed for hitting a male victim with a police-style baton during a violent attack.
Mark Duncan Redhead hit his victim with the baton causing bruising and grazes in Nicholas Road, Irthlingborough, on June 16.
The court also heard that he had beaten a female victim on October 31.
He appeared before magistrates in Northampton earlier this month to plead guilty to two charges of assault by beating and possession of an offensive weapon.
Redhead, of Allen Road, also admitted driving in Bridleway, Kettering, without a licence and insurance on November 15.
The court was also told that the 36-year-old had previously been subject to a community order for breaching a court order banning him from contacting a previous victim of domestic violence, which was revoked by the court. He also has a past conviction for criminal damage.
Because of his history of domestic abuse and the fact he had failed to co-operate with the probation service, magistrates jailed him for 25 weeks. He was also given six points on his licence.