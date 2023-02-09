Irthlingborough man, 18, pleads guilty to manslaughter of teen in Northampton on first day of trial

An 18-year-old Irthlingborough man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the first day of his murder trial, following the death of a teenager in a Northampton assault.

Back in November, Brayden Phillips, of Park Road in Irthlingborough, pleaded not guilty to the murder of 18-year-old Kyle Ghanie, who died after being punched a number of times in Abington Street near Market Square on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

However, today - the first day of Phillips’ murder trial - the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter.

A cordon set up in Abington Street after the fatal assault of Kyle Ghanie on August 20.

He did so on a basis of plea, which was that he claimed he was in fear that the victim had a knife on him and Phillips had received a knife injury to the thigh.

The court heard from the prosecution that they will be arguing high culpability with the attack launched by Phillips falling just short of grievous bodily harm.

Phillips will be sentenced for manslaughter on Friday, March 24.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC said: “Inevitably, it will be a substantial sentence given the nature of the charge you have admitted to.”