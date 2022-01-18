Irchester crooks claim they're undercover police officers after climbing through window

Police are investigating.

Two men who had climbed through the window of an Irchester home claimed they were undercover police when they were challenged.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in High Street on Friday (January 14).

The owner of the house confronted the men, who were both wearing masks, when they entered through an upstairs window between 6pm and 6.10pm.

But when challenged they said they were undercover police - with the two men pretending to be on the phone taking instructions.

They said a neighbour had called saying there were some issues.

They were not police officers and now a spokesman for the Northamptonshire constabulary has released descriptions of the pair.

The spokesman said the first white male was slim, about 5ft 9in tall and wearing all black with a black hooded top pulled over his head and a mask on his face.

They said the second male was wearing similar clothing to the first and also wearing a mask. He was a well-built male who was also about 5ft 9in tall.

Both males spoke with an English accent.