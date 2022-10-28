A burglar stole an iPhone after raiding a home in Kettering’s London Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident at the town centre end between 10.30am and 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 25.

The victim left the premises locked and secured but returned to find the door unlocked and insecure. There was no damage and it did not appear to have been forced open.

Police are investigating

They then discovered that an iPhone 11 had been taken.