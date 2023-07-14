Investigation ongoing after more than 150 cannabis plants found at Kettering drug farm

An investigation is ongoing after more than 150 cannabis plants were found at a Kettering home during a crackdown on unlawful households of multiple occupancy (HMOs).

This morning we reported how HMO inspectors discovered the drug farm and four unlicensed houses during a sweep of 76 properties across Kettering and Corby

Police have since revealed that the grow house was found at a property in Gordon Street on May 22.

More than 150 cannabis plants were found

Officers found more than 150 plants of the class B drug and the grow was dismantled.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the find and a police investigation is ongoing.

Council officers joined Northamptonshire Police to try to help improve housing standards.

