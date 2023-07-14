Investigation ongoing after more than 150 cannabis plants found at Kettering drug farm
An investigation is ongoing after more than 150 cannabis plants were found at a Kettering home during a crackdown on unlawful households of multiple occupancy (HMOs).
This morning we reported how HMO inspectors discovered the drug farm and four unlicensed houses during a sweep of 76 properties across Kettering and Corby
Police have since revealed that the grow house was found at a property in Gordon Street on May 22.
Officers found more than 150 plants of the class B drug and the grow was dismantled.
No arrests have yet been made in connection with the find and a police investigation is ongoing.
Council officers joined Northamptonshire Police to try to help improve housing standards.
North Northamptonshire Council have been tightening up the rules around HMOs and have already announced a change on estates where they are a particular problem, following a two-year Northants Telegraph campaign.