News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Investigation ongoing after more than 150 cannabis plants found at Kettering drug farm

No arrests have been made
By Sam Wildman
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:51 BST

An investigation is ongoing after more than 150 cannabis plants were found at a Kettering home during a crackdown on unlawful households of multiple occupancy (HMOs).

This morning we reported how HMO inspectors discovered the drug farm and four unlicensed houses during a sweep of 76 properties across Kettering and Corby

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have since revealed that the grow house was found at a property in Gordon Street on May 22.

More than 150 cannabis plants were foundMore than 150 cannabis plants were found
More than 150 cannabis plants were found
Most Popular

Officers found more than 150 plants of the class B drug and the grow was dismantled.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the find and a police investigation is ongoing.

Council officers joined Northamptonshire Police to try to help improve housing standards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Northamptonshire Council have been tightening up the rules around HMOs and have already announced a change on estates where they are a particular problem, following a two-year Northants Telegraph campaign.