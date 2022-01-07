Investigation launched after Irthlingborough burglary
Police are appealing for information
Friday, 7th January 2022, 4:28 pm
A burglar stole items including a laptop and iPad in a raid at a property in Irthlingborough.
Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Station Road earlier this week.
The incident took place on Wednesday, January 5, between 8.10am and 9.15am.
A burglar entered a property and stole cash, an iPad, a laptop and two men’s watches.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.