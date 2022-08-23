Investigation after robbery on Corby's Priors Hall estate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal to find two robbers who attacked a man in Corby before fleeing.

Officers have appealed for witnesses after the incident in Michaels Drive on the Priors Hall estate between midnight and 12.30am on Friday, August 12.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was attacked by two men who are believed to have fled in a black Vauxhall Astra with a 66 registration plate.

Police are investigating

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nobody was injured in the incident and nothing appeared to have been stolen, police said.