Investigation after robbery on Corby's Priors Hall estate

Police have launched an investigation

By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:58 pm
Police have launched an appeal to find two robbers who attacked a man in Corby before fleeing.

Officers have appealed for witnesses after the incident in Michaels Drive on the Priors Hall estate between midnight and 12.30am on Friday, August 12.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was attacked by two men who are believed to have fled in a black Vauxhall Astra with a 66 registration plate.

Police are investigating

Nobody was injured in the incident and nothing appeared to have been stolen, police said.

A spokesman described the incident as a robbery and said: “Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”