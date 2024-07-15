Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 14-year-old by was attacked by two males who threw his phone into a bush in a Corby wood.

Police have launched an investigation after the assault at the Kings Wood local nature reserve, which is surrounded by Colyers Avenue, Gainsborough Road and Danesholme Road.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 3, between 8.45am and 9am, when the boy was attacked by two males wearing face coverings.

During the assault, the males took the boy’s bag and threw his mobile phone into a bush before hitting him with a stick.

The attack took place at the Kings Wood nature reserve. Credit: Google

A police spokesman said: “The suspects are described as two white males in their late teens to early 20s.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000391903 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”