'Inspirational' Kettering slimmer sheds 12st after ditching takeaways and treats

A Kettering woman says she feels amazing after shedding almost half her body weight by ditching takeaways and treats.

Lucy Nicoll once weighed 25st 1lb but decided enough was enough when she looked at pictures of herself after a weekend away.

Since then she’s been on a mission to be healthier and has completely changed her diet – dropping to 12st 13lb in the process.

Lucy before and after her weight loss

The 39-year-old has now had to buy a whole new wardrobe full of clothes in size 8 or 10, having previously worn size 20 or 22 outfits.

She told the Northants Telegraph: "I feel like a different person and you have a spring in yourself."

Mum-of-two Lucy was inspired to start slimming after a trip to London with her husband and children just before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was when she got back from their hotel and looked at pictures from the break that she decided things had to change.

Lucy on theme park rides, pictured three years apart

She said: "I just really did not recognise myself.

"I hated having photos taken and I would hide away from them and not want to do much at all."

Because of a chronic illness Lucy struggles to do much exercise and knew any weight loss would have to come through a change in her eating habits.

She joined Weightwatchers for about a year before attending a Slimming World group, which she still goes to every Friday morning at Arena Sports Balance Gym.

Lucy with two of her Slimming World awards

Before her weight loss Lucy would typically eat three or four slices of toast for breakfast, a sandwich and a big bag of crisps for lunch and a pizza or a takeaway for dinner with cakes.

Now a typical day will see her have a breakfast bar, followed by a homemade soup for lunch and a chicken wrap or salad with homemade chips for dinner.

She has completely cut out takeaways and doesn't eat sugary treats, replacing them with fruit and light ice cream.

Lucy has been named a ‘greatest loser’ twice, an award for the person who has lost the most amount of weight, and has also been named ‘Miss Slinky’ twice, an award decided by Slimming World members who vote on who they are inspired by.

Her blood pressure is now normal and she no longer gets out of breath easily. Lucy said that some days she struggles to see the difference because of body dysmorphia – but she knows the transformation has been amazing.

She said: "I now have much more confidence. Last year my daughter had her school prom and before [the weight loss] I wouldn't have had a photo with her.

"You only do that once in your life and I'm so glad I did get to have that picture."

Lucy added that her fellow group members were like an ‘extended family’ who keep each other motivated and share meal ideas.

Slimming World consultant Angela Byers, who runs the group that Lucy goes to, said: "She's an inspiration to the rest of the group and we are super proud of her.

"It's just an amazing achievement."

Public Health Northamptonshire fund 12-week courses for those wanting to lose weight and offer referrals via Slimming World. For more information visit www.northnorthants.gov.uk/keeping-healthy/weight-management.