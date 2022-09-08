Inquest into 18-year-old's death in Northampton town centre set to be opened and adjourned

An inquest will be opened and adjourned at the Guildhall on Wednesday (September 14) touching the death of a teenager in Northampton.

Kyle Ghanie, aged 18, died in hospital two days after an incident in the town centre on August 20.

Detectives who launched a murder investigation continue to appeal for witnesses over the incident in Abington Street, close to the Market Square, at 4.30pm.

Senior Investigating Officer, DI Simon Barnes, said: “I would like to thank all those who have come forward but appeal for anyone who hasn’t yet made contact to please do so.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Kyle’s family, partner and friends at this awful time and specialist officers continue to support them.”

Witnesses, especially anyone with phone footage, can call 101 using reference number 22000484773 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.