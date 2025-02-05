In court: Three more motorists sentenced after festive drink drive crackdown in Northamptonshire

A further three motorists have been sentenced in court after a drink drive crackdown in Northamptonshire over Christmas.

Northamptonshire Police launched its annual, month-long drink and drug driving campaign over the festive period on December 1, 2024.

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named on the Northamptonshire Police website and social media, and in this newspaper. This is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years.

Over the course of the 2024 Christmas campaign, officers arrested 134 drivers. Of those, 94 were on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol, 39 while unfit through drugs and one on suspicion of drink and drug driving. A number have already appeared in court and some have been sentenced.

More court results for those charged during the campaign:

Colin Steven McBlain, aged 51, of Welland View Road, Cottingham, was disqualified from driving for 28 months and handed a community order to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, as well as told to pay £85 court costs at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 30. McBlain pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis following his arrest, and subsequent charge, after his grey Mitsubishi Outlander vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision in Cottingham, shortly before 7.50pm on Monday, December 30.

Caroline Njeri, aged 54, of Lower Bath Court, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £507 and ordered to pay £85 court costs plus £203 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16. She was arrested while driving a grey Toyota car in St Edmunds Street, Northampton, at about 1.30am on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1), and subsequently charged after providing an evidential reading of 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Ahmedsabir Hassan Abubakar, aged 26, of Bristle Street, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 22 months and handed a community order to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, as well as told to pay £85 court costs and £114 victim surcharge at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 17. Abubakar pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis following his arrest, and subsequent charge, after his grey Toyota car was involved in a road traffic collision on the westbound carriageway of the M1, between junctions 14 and 15, at 2.45pm on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1).