IN COURT: 32 thieves and shoplifters from across Northamptonshire sentenced

More than two dozen shoplifters and thieves have been sentenced in Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court for crimes across Northamptonshire, and beyond.

Those listed below were sentenced in late February and throughout March for shop theft offences.

Police have featured their cases as a result of either repeat offending and/or aggravating factors including associated violent or drug-related offending.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Court results

James Adair, aged 35, of Brixham Walk, Corby, admitted one count of theft of candles and diffusers worth £200 from Card Factory in Corby on February 21, and one count of theft of meat worth £30-35 from Tesco in Corby on February 24. Sentenced to a total of 12 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £235 compensation, £85 costs and £154 victim surcharge.

Zoe Clifton, aged 32, of Wilmington Terrace, Grafton Street, Northampton, admitted one count of theft of toilet rolls and wine from a Co-op store on January 10, and was also dealt with for the theft of food items worth £60 from a Co-op in Latchet Lane on February 17. Clifton also admitted the theft of six bottles of wine and a pasty from Waitrose in Rushden on October 10, 2023, the theft of goods worth £539 from the Range in Northampton on November 18, 2023, and theft of meat worth £200 from Waitrose in Rushden on February 6, 2024. Sentenced to a total of 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a total of £991.50 compensation.

Terry Roe, aged 39, of Henshaw Road, Wellingborough, found guilty of the theft of £122 worth of alcohol from Asda in Rushden on September 4, 2023, and possession of the Class B drug cannabis in the town on September 29. Sentenced to a total of two weeks in prison, to be served consecutively to a sentenced imposed at the same court on February 15, 2024. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the cannabis.

Ionut Sebastian Zamfir, aged 21, of Cyril Street, Northampton, admitted one count of theft of goods worth £458.50 from Sainsbury’s in Northampton on December 20, 2023. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £93 surcharge and fined £233. One count of assault by beating on the same date, which had been denied, was dismissed with Zamfir found not guilty after the prosecution offered no evidence.

Scott Cooke, aged 33, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, admitted six counts of theft from a shop, all involving the Co-op in Olden Road, Northampton, between November 10 and November 24, 2023, namely: theft of chocolate, energy drinks and other items worth around £20 on November 10, theft of laundry liquid worth around £65 on November 11, theft of sandwiches, milk drinks and sweets worth £20 on November 17, theft of goods worth £50 on November 18, theft of a sandwich worth approximately £4 on November 19, and theft of goods worth £25 on November 24. Fined a total of £125 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and compensation of £155.

Natalie Sharpe, aged 37, of Pollard Road, Leicester, admitted three counts of theft from a shop, all relating to Tesco Extra in Kettering: theft of items worth £200 on December 13, 2023, theft of items worth £200 on December 27, 2023, and theft of goods worth £200 on January 4, 2024. Ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Navpreet Sidhu, aged 31, of Newcombe Road, Northampton, admitted six counts of theft of goods including beer, wine, chocolate and drinks from a One Stop store in Swinneyford Road, Towcester, between July 27 and August 14, as well as one count of causing criminal damage to a car in Brackley Road, Towcester, on August 14, and one count of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress to a police officer during an incident on August 15. Sentenced to a total of 17 weeks’ imprisonment, to be served concurrently with a previously suspended sentence, and ordered to pay a total of £520 compensation.

Kimberley Harvey, aged 22, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, admitted the theft of Lego worth £100 from Dobbies garden centre in Northampton on December 29, 2023, theft of shoes worth around £100 from Dobbies garden centre on January 10, theft of shoes worth £200 from Dobbies on January 22, theft of shoes worth £195 from Dobbies on January 26, theft of steaks worth £30 from Morrisons in Northampton on January 29, theft of goods worth £49.60 from Marks and Spencer BP in Northampton on February 2, and theft of clothes from Dobbies on February 8. Sentenced to an 18-month community order including a 120-day electronically monitored alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, rehabilitation activity of up to 25 days, and ordered to pay a total of £674.60 compensation.

Laura Tutton, aged 35, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, admitted one count of theft of goods worth £207.60 from Sainsbury’s in Northampton on October 6, 2023, one count using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress in relation to the same incident, and one count of failing to answer court/police bail on October 23. Sentenced to a 12-month community order, including a six-month drug rehabilitation period, a six-month mental health treatment scheme, and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. Also ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 surcharge.

Matthew Griffiths, aged 37, of Oundle Drive, Northampton, admitted one count of theft of goods worth £5.45 from Tesco in Limehurst Square, Northampton, on December 22, 2023, and one count of failing to surrender to court bail on March 7. Fined a total of £80, ordered to pay £85 costs, £32 surcharge and £5.75 compensation.

Abigail Parker, aged 23, of Rutland Street, Kettering, admitted one count of theft from Tesco Express in Kettering on February 16, and one count of failing to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 7. Sentenced to a total of four weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Adam Tiwary, aged 42, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, admitted one count of theft of items worth £319 from River Island in Northampton on March 8. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs and £26 victim surcharge.

Billy Smith, aged 23, of Lumbertubs Lane, Northampton, admitted one count of theft of goods worth around £21.50 from the Co-op in Olden Road, Northampton, on October 15, 2023, and one count of assault by beating in relation to the same incident. Fined a total of £160, ordered to pay costs of £85, victim surcharge of £64, and £21.50 compensation.

Richard Freeman, aged 39, of St Katherine’s Court, Northampton, charged with theft of three ski jackets worth £509.97 from Trespass, Northampton. Sentenced to four weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £509.97 compensation.

Dean Ingram, aged 38, of no fixed address, admitted theft from Asda in Northampton on October 9, 2023, and theft of goods worth £539 from The Range in Northampton on November 19. Ingram also admitted five counts of theft from a motor vehicle on March 10 and 11, and two counts of attempted theft from a motor vehicle on March 10, all in Northampton. Sentenced to a total of 29 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £700 compensation.

Patricia Healy, aged 52, of no fixed address, admitted four thefts from the One Stop in Studfall Avenue in Corby: theft of meat and alcohol worth £150 on August 15, 2023, theft of alcohol worth £40 on August 16, theft of bacon, ready meals, sweets and alcohol worth £115 on December 8, and theft of meat and alcohol worth £35 on December 12. Healy also admitted one count of failure to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in January 2024. Given a 12-month conditional discharge, fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £340 compensation.

Eleanor Hunter, aged 36, of no fixed address, Corby , admitted nine counts of theft from One Stop in Studfall Road, Corby: theft of meat, cheese and alcohol worth £95 on March 3, theft of coffee and alcohol worth £66 on March 5, theft of sweets and chocolate on March 6, theft of items worth £66 on March 7, theft of meat worth £94.70 on March 8, theft of items worth £185 also on March 8, theft of meat and alcohol worth £50 on March 9, theft of meat, chocolate, and laundry products worth £110 on March 10, and theft of coffee and laundry products worth £60 also on March 10. Sentenced to a total of 20 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £412 compensation.

Phillip White, aged 42, of Earl Street, Northampton, admitted six counts of theft from a shop in Rushden and Kettering, and one count of common assault: theft of vapes from the BP service station in Rushden on July 9, 2023, theft of food from Iceland in Kettering on July 10, theft of vapes worth £79.99 on July 10, theft of goods worth £145.40 on July 14, theft of vapes worth £319.60 on July 15 and theft of vapes on July 22, all from the BP service station in Rushden. White had also been convicted of a common assault in Kettering on July 10, 2023, and making off without payment from Grange Farm service station on the A45 in Northampton on July 17. Sentenced to a total of 24 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, including six months of mental health treatment, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days, and 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months. Ordered to pay a total of £1228.26 compensation and costs of £620.

Laura Morrison, aged 31, of Victoria Street, Kettering, admitted one count of theft of laundry detergent worth £80.44 from B&M in Northampton on February 25. Sentenced to a six-month conditional discharge.

Jodie Sheehan, aged 38, of Deal Street, Northampton, admitted the theft of two Michael Kors handbags valued at £119.98 from TK Maxx in Northampton on February 26. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jake Ibbitson, aged 27, of Swan Close, Raunds, admitted three counts of theft of beer from Park Road Stores in Rushden on December 17, 18 and 22, 2023, and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) on December 22. Sentenced to a total of four weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £30.04 compensation. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the cannabis.

Megan Irving, aged 23, of Gravely Street, Rushden, admitted one count of theft of goods worth £225 from Primark in Northampton, one count of common assault in Northampton, and one count of assault of an emergency worker, a police officer, while in police custody, all on October 9, 2023. Sentenced to an 18-month community order with rehabilitation activity of up to 50 days, and ordered to pay a total of £100 compensation and £114 victim surcharge.

Ian John Spring, aged 57, of no fixed address, admitted theft of meat worth £146 from Asda in Northampton on February 27, theft of meat worth £48 from a One Stop in Northampton on March 10, and theft of meat from Waitrose in Northampton on March 20. Sentenced to a total of nine weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay compensation totalling £194.

Anthony Cantor, aged 43, of Roe Road, Northampton, admitted theft of laundry care items worth £24 from the Co-op in Barry Road, Northampton, on March 13, possession of a Class A drug (heroin) on March 20, and possession of a Class A drug (crack cocaine) also on March 20. Sentenced to a total of 14 weeks’ imprisonment due to the activation of a previously imposed suspended sentence. Ordered to pay £12 compensation and a victim surcharge of £154, with a forfeiture and destruction order made for the drugs.

Heidi Leana Amy James, aged 24, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft of alcohol worth £169 from Asda in Corby on March 20. Sentenced to four weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge.

Alan Kenrick, aged 50, of Lincoln Way, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a shop involving the theft of food and drink worth £20.37 from a Shell garage in Corby on January 31, and two counts of failure to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 20 and March 21. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days, fined a total of £86 and ordered to pay £20.37 compensation.

Eleanor Hunter, aged 36, of Surfleet Close, Corby, admitted two counts of theft from a One Stop shop in Corby, involving the theft of meat on February 7, and the theft of meat and alcohol on February 8. Sentenced to a total of four weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £130 compensation.

John McDowell, aged 45, of Duck Street, Rushden, admitted four counts of theft of alcohol from Asda in Rushden: theft of alcohol worth £100 on January 15, theft of alcohol worth £100 from the same store on January 18, theft of alcohol worth £85 from the same store on February 7, and theft of alcohol worth £90 on February 23. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement up to a maximum of 20 days, and 40 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Linda Strain, aged 48, of Boddington Walk, Corby, admitted one count of theft of goods worth £140 from Next in Corby on February 24. Ordered to pay £140 compensation.

Ryan Hutchings, aged 30, of Drovers Walk, Northampton, admitted one count of theft of coffee worth £43.50 from Iceland in Northampton on March 25. Sentenced to two weeks’ imprisonment as the offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Lisa McDonald, aged 40, of Newnham Road, Northampton, admitted the theft of coffee and meat worth £35 from Tesco in Link Road, Northampton, on February 12, theft of alcohol worth £72 from Asda in Harborough Road, Northampton, on February 26, theft of goods worth £250 from Boots in Northampton on February 29, and theft of eight bottles of liquid detergent worth around £48 from Nisa in Newnham Road, Northampton, on March 18. Sentenced to a total of 10 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £154 victim surcharge.

