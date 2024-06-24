IN COURT: 26 people from across Northamptonshire sentenced for theft in May 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than two dozen people from across Northamptonshire were sentenced in May after being convicted of shoplifting and theft offences.

Northamptonshire Police has published the sentences for these offenders, as a result of either repeat offending and/or aggravating factors, including associated violent or drug-related offending.

The below offenders were sentenced at Northampton or Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court during the month of May.

Theft sentences for May 2024

Northampton Magistrates' Court

May 1

Steven Alan Wood, aged 46, of no fixed address, admitted one count of failing to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court and five counts of theft from a shop. Sentenced to a total of six weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £213.50 compensation.

May 2

Jason Brittain, aged 42, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, jailed for a total of 13 weeks for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 16, 2023, imposed following his conviction on 15 counts of theft from a shop. Also ordered to pay costs of £60.

Wesley Downing, aged 43, of no fixed address, admitted attempted theft from a shop, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, theft from a shop, and criminal damage. Sentenced to a total of 10 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay compensation of £100, costs of £85, and a victim surcharge of £154. A deprivation order was made for the knife.

May 4

Heidi James, aged 25, of Dorking Walk, Corby, admitted three counts of theft from a shop. Sentenced to a total of six weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay a victim surcharge, compensation of £140 and costs of £85.

Phillip Leitch, aged 35, of no fixed address, admitted nine counts of theft from a shop. Sentenced to a total of 24 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay a total of £899.15 compensation, and £85 costs.

May 6

Jessica Eastment, aged 32, of Queensbury Close, Bedford, admitted one count of theft from a shop. Sentenced to two weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £85 costs and £154 victim surcharge.

May 8

John Shaw, aged 40, of no fixed address, admitted four counts of theft from a shop and one of failing to appear in court. Sentenced to a total of 35 days’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £27.20 compensation and costs of £170.

Brian Grange, aged 49, of Maidencastle, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop. Ordered to pay £220 compensation and fine of £40.

May 14

Mark Davies, aged 63, of Waypost Court, Northampton, admitted theft from a shop. Sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for six months, ordered to pay £1,000 compensation and £85 costs.

Chase Talbot, aged 36, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop. Sentenced to a total of 25 weeks’ imprisonment (including five weeks imposed following the revocation of a previously imposed community order) suspended for 12 months, ordered to undergo alcohol treatment for six months, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days, 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay £85 costs and £59.75 compensation.

David Caldwell, aged 45, of South Road, Corby, admitted 10 counts of theft from a shop. Sentenced to a total of 12 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £1,482.25 compensation.

May 15

Craig Canning, aged 36, of Goldcrest Court, Northampton, admitted two counts of theft from a shop, three counts of common assault, one breach of a sexual harm prevention order, one count of possession of a Class B drug (cannabis), one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, one count of criminal damage, one count of common assault of an emergency worker, all committed at supermarket or shop premises. Sentenced to a 24-month community order with six-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity of up to 30 days, and 100 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay a total of £280 compensation and £85 costs. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs.

Katie Davies, aged 40, of Harcourt Street, Kettering, admitted one count of theft from a shop, failing to comply with the requirements of a community order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 1, 2022, following conviction on two counts of theft, one count of going equipped for theft, and one failure to appear at court. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days and ordered to pay £85 costs and £52 compensation.

May 16

Daniel Jones, aged 36, of Palk Road, Wellingborough, admitted three counts of theft from a shop, two counts of breaching a non-molestation order, and one count of failing to appear at court. Sentenced to a total of 17 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £261.50 compensation and victim surcharge of £154.

Aleksandrs Butjanko, aged 54, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a shop. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge.

May 18

Deon Degroot, aged 25, of no fixed address, admitted seven counts of theft from a shop and one count of possession of a Class B drug (cannabis resin). Sentenced to a total of 16 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £339.35 compensation, with a forfeiture and destruction order made for the drugs.

Billy Appleyard, aged 26, of no fixed address, admitted six counts of theft from a shop. Sentenced to a total of eight weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay compensation totalling £579.50.

May 20

Thomas Dilley, aged 37, of Hinton in the Hedges, admitted two counts of theft from a shop, one count of failure to appear in court, three counts of common assault, and one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. Sentenced to a total of 24 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 24 months, with a three-month alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and 100 hours unpaid work. Also ordered to pay £170 costs and a total of £119.96 compensation.

Joseph Giddins, aged 33, of Danefield Road, Northampton, admitted one count of theft from a shop. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, £80 compensation and a £120 fine.

May 24

Andrew Griffin, aged 31, of Stanley Road, Northampton, admitted two counts of theft from a shop, both committed while subject to a previously imposed suspended sentence. Sentenced to a total of 15 weeks’ imprisonment, including one week for the breach of the previous suspended sentence, and ordered to pay a total of £179.15 compensation.

John Brewer, aged 32, of Bickerstaffes Road, Towcester, admitted six counts of theft from a shop. Sentenced to a 10-month community order including rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and ordered to pay £258.10 compensation.

May 25

John Lees, aged 43, of Park Road, Rushden, admitted one count of theft from a shop, one count of attempted theft from a shop and one count of failing to appear at court. Sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £35 compensation.

May 28

Paula McKenna, aged 35, formerly of Corby, admitted two counts of theft from a shop and one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. Sentenced to a total of six weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £277.74 compensation.

May 29

Scott Turley, aged 42, of Rockingham Close, Kettering, admitted one count of theft from a shop, one count of assault by beating in an unprovoked attack, two counts of failing to appear in court, one count of possession of a Class A drug (cocaine), one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. Sentenced to a total of 24 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £100 compensation. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs.

Linda Strain, aged 48, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a shop. Sentenced to two weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £85 costs and £52 compensation.

May 30