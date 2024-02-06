IN COURT: 17 drink drivers sentenced after arrests in Northamptonshire during Christmas crackdown
Details of 17 more drink drivers, sentenced in court following a Christmas crack down across Northamptonshire, have been released.
The sentences are as a result of Northamptonshire Police’s month-long festive crackdown, which launches on December 1 every year.
As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named, which is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years.
The campaign saw officers arrest 95 drivers on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and 37 on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.
Below are more court results from the campaign.
Court results
- Abhi Abhi, aged 24, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 48 months and fined £250 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £200 victim surcharge after he was arrested in Kelmarsh Avenue, Northampton, on Thursday, December 14, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. In addition to the above, Abhi was fined a further £250 and ordered to pay £85, after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol after being arrested in Ashton Way, Northampton, on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26). He was charged for a second time after providing a breath sample of 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. At the same hearing, he admitted to driving without insurance however, no further penalty was issued in relation to this.
- Pavel Borta, aged 25, of Langsett Close, Northampton, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for 36 months after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22. Borta was arrested in Upton Way, Northampton, on Sunday, December 17, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 124 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to complete a 150-hour unpaid work requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs and £154 victim surcharge. At the same hearing, he admitted to driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, however no further penalty was issued.
- Ellyse Broadbelt, aged 21, of Hocknell Close, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined £120 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22. Broadbelt was arrested in Harlestone Road, Northampton, on Wednesday, December 27, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 56 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge.
- Joan Hepton-Dodds, aged 68, of Vincent Avenue, Kettering, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £300 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22. Hepton-Dodds was arrested in St Stephens Road, Kettering, on Wednesday, December 27, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £120 victim surcharge.
- Sheryll Harris, aged 41, of Court Lane, Erdington, Birmingham, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £300 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22. Harris was arrested on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Kettering, on Wednesday, December 27, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £120 victim surcharge.
- Linton Kufazvineyi, aged 31, of Dryleys Court, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 22 months and fined £300 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22. Kufazvineyi was arrested in St Edmunds Road, Northampton, on Friday, December 29, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £240 victim surcharge and fined an additional £300 after pleading guilty to driving without insurance.
- Bajinder Khaira, aged 42, of Hampton Drive, Swindon, was disqualified from driving for 26 months and fined £200 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22. Khaira was arrested on the A43/M1 motorway at junction 15A, on Friday, December 29, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 111 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £200 victim surcharge.
- Cristinel Costea, aged 37, of Farnborough Drive, Daventry, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £507 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22. Costea was arrested in Millennium Way, Daventry, on Saturday, December 30, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 44 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £203 victim surcharge.
- Valeriga Ribakova, aged 33, of Eastfield Road, Duston, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £346 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22. Ribakova was arrested in Black Hill Road, Northampton, on Saturday, December 30, and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 76 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £138 victim surcharge.
- Kieron Anthony Patrick McHugh, aged 33, of Grange Road, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 24 months and fined £692 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22. McHugh was arrested in Booth Lane North, Northampton, on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 102 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £277 victim surcharge.
- Mathew Chalakuzhy, aged 29, of Cranford Road, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £184 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 22. Chalakuzhy was arrested in Eastern Avenue South, Northampton, on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £74 victim surcharge while no further penalty was issued after he pleaded guilty to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.
- Michael Williams, aged 31, of Hillside Road, Nether Heyford, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £600 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 23. Williams was arrested in Yelvertoft Road, Northampton, on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £240 victim surcharge while no further penalty was issued after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.
- Jaroslaw Zimnik, aged 41, of Bants Lane, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £461 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 23. Zimnik was arrested on the A43 at Northampton, on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £184 victim surcharge.
- Francis Frimpong, aged 56, of Cranford Road, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £323 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 23. Frimpong was arrested in Kettering Road, Northampton, on New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £129 victim surcharge.
- Edward Richard Holder, aged 62, of Nightingale Lane, Wellingborough, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £400 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 23. Holder was arrested in Broad Green, Wellingborough, on New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £160 victim surcharge.
- Kara Voss, aged 35, of Highfield Road, Kettering, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £120 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 23. Voss was arrested in Lower Street, Kettering, on New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge.
- Ivan Tomescu, aged 31, of Ivy Road, Northampton, was disqualified from driving for 36 months and fined £500 after pleading guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 23. Tomescu was arrested in Commercial Street, Northampton, on New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1), and subsequently charged after providing a breath sample of 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £200 victim surcharge while no further penalty was issued after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.
- An arrest warrant has been issued for Zbigniew Chojnacki, aged 55, of Fletchamstead Highway, Coventry, after he failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 23, to face three charges. Chojnacki was arrested on the M1 motorway at junction 16 on New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1), and was subsequently charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.