IN COURT: 17 drink drivers sentenced after arrests in Northamptonshire during Christmas crackdown

Details of 17 more drink drivers, sentenced in court following a Christmas crack down across Northamptonshire, have been released.

The sentences are as a result of Northamptonshire Police’s month-long festive crackdown, which launches on December 1 every year.

As part of the crackdown those caught driving over the legal limit will be publicly named, which is a hard-line approach the force has taken over recent years.

The campaign saw officers arrest 95 drivers on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol and 37 on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

Below are more court results from the campaign.

Court results