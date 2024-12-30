The sheep were killed on Christmas eve. Image: Great Oakley Estates

Please note this story contains graphic images of sheep that have been killed by dogs. We have chosen to display the images at the request of the farmer, to show the dangers of walking dogs unleashed in the countryside.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A permissive path used by dog walkers has been shut by the landowner following a ‘horrific’ attack that killed three sheep on Christmas eve.

Fay Johnson, who farms part of the Great Oakley Estate south of Corby, made the horrendous discovery at about 8.30am on Tuesday (December 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was carrying out a routine inspection of her flock, which was unusually bunched together in the corner of the field next to the farmyard rather than grazing across the field.

The three sheep were killed by dogs. Image: Great Oakley Estates

The dead sheep were quickly found, lying against the fence lines either side of the field. It was obvious from their injuries that they had been attacked by a dog or dogs, probably on the day before. The rural crime team has been informed.

The sheep were young 'ewe lambs' - nine months old - which are young sheep brought into the flock to breed from next year onwards. The saving grace in this incident is that the sheep were not in lamb as this would have had a devastating effect on the whole flock.

Fay said: “We desperately need to increase awareness amongst dog owners of the importance of keeping dogs on a lead and under control when near livestock, regardless of breed or temperament of dog. It's not only the physical injuries caused by dog attacks but the stress of the chase which can cause death and can cause sheep to abort unborn lambs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dog attacks such as this cause horrific and needless suffering to livestock and is traumatic for all of us involved in the aftermath. It really is awful to see animals suffer this way. We would encourage anyone who witnessed/witnesses a dog attack to report it as soon as possible to ensure the animals aren't left suffering.”

A permissive path on the estate has now been shut. Image: Great Oakley Esates.

Fay, who has grazed sheep at Great Oakley Park for two years, said: “We are very grateful to all those dog walkers who respectfully keep their dogs on a lead and enjoy the sight of the sheep in the park.”

Following the attack, The Great Oakley Estate has indefinitely removed the permissive footpath which crosses the field the sheep are grazing. Alexander de Capell Brooke of The Great Oakley Estate, said. “This was a horrific attack by a dog whose owner has clearly and without permission let their dog off the lead.

“In view of this horrific attack, the permissive path across this field will be closed indefinitely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Permissive rights of way are just that - they are not public footpaths. They are granted by landowners at their discretion so that people may have wider access to and better understanding of the countryside. When incidents such as this occur, we have to close the footpaths to protect livestock.”

“We would strongly encourage any walkers at the time to come forward. If anyone knows anything about the incident they should contact the police, asking for the rural crime unit.”

You can call police with information on 101.