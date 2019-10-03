"I will ******* kill you": Woman attacks PC in Northampton General Hospital after near-fatal incident on night-out

A woman was told to pay compensation to the female police officer she assaulted at Northampton General Hospital after coming round from a near-fatal incident while on a night out.

Laura Bealing hurt PC Holly Morgan during an expletive-ridden tirade of abuse towards the officer and nurses after her heart stopped twice on September 15.

The 24-year-old, of Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough, claimed her drink was spiked and the mix of her being bipolar and autistic, the adrenaline used to resuscitate her, confusion about where she was and her hoodie being ripped was behind her rage.

She was told to pay £200 in compensation, £50 in costs and given a conditional discharge at Northampton Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday, October 3).

"We are mindful of assaults on emergency workers and usually you would be sentenced in a very different way," the magistrate said.

"But we've taken into account your diagnosed mental health issues, the possibility your drink had been spiked, your remorse and lack of previous convictions."

After having her drink spiked while she was socialising with friends and family the night before, Bealing passed out and her heart stopped in the ambulance and in hospital.

But when she came round and realised her 'expensive' hoodie had been cut so she could be resuscitated, she went on an expletive-ridden tirade of abuse towards hospital nurses.

At one point she said: "I will ******* kill you," and stripped naked - PC Holly Morgan overheard the commotion and went to intervene, but was told by Bealing to '**** off'.

When she did not calm down, the officer approached her but Bealing grabbed her arm and knocked her over, causing grazing. Security guards then stepped in and she was arrested.

The defence lawyer said: "She's very, very sorry and showed remorse at the police station.

"But at the end of the day it's because of them that she's alive and she's very grateful and feels ashamed of her behavior in the hospital."