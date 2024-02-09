"I told you I'd get you" - Kettering thug robbed man at knifepoint just days after prison release

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering thug is back behind bars after robbing a man at knifepoint just days after leaving prison.

Brett Trevor, 32, had previously been jailed for 10 months for possessing a bladed article when he was released from custody on April 13, 2023.

But just one day later he assaulted a woman inside a property in Leicester Street, attacking her with a small baseball bat as well as grabbing her hair and punching her.

And three days after that he travelled to Jean Road at 2.45am and broke into a property before robbing his victim at knifepoint. An unknown second man wielded a claw hammer.

Trevor told the victim: “I told you I’d get you”.

He went on to steal £700 from inside the address but, thankfully, the victim was not harmed.

Trevor was arrested on April 18 and charged with one count of robbery and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He took the robbery charge to a trial at Northampton Crown Court which ended in August last year with the jury finding him guilty. He pleaded guilty to the assault charge at the same court a month later in September.

This week he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with an extended sentence of three years on licence for the robbery. He was handed a 16-month sentence for the assault, to run concurrently.

Lead investigator, Detective Sergeant Ray Anderson, said: “I am really pleased with this sentence as it demonstrates the seriousness with which the police and the courts take serious violence.

“Although the man in this case was not harmed, the terror he must have felt as a result of two armed, masked men breaking into his property in the middle of the night, would have been awful.

“The assault he committed against the woman in this case as well was horrifying and I am pleased we have also managed to get justice for her too.