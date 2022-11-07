A man was verbally abused and assaulted by another driver in an incident on the A509 between Isham and Kettering.

Today (November 7) police launched an appeal after the rush hour attack between 5.35pm and 5.50pm on Wednesday, October 26.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was driving a grey Hyundai towards Kettering when another driver forced him to stop just after the roundabout junction, adjacent to Symmetry Park.

Police are investigating

The driver of the other car, which is believed to be a dark green or black Vauxhall Grandland, got out and verbally abused the man before assaulting him.

A police spokesman said: “He is described as white, in his early 40s and balding.

“Officers believe the road would have been busy at this time of day and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or captured the incident on dash-cam footage to contact them.”