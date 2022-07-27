Hundreds of Wellingborough homes to get new doors and better security

Minerva Way in Wellingborough

Hundreds of homes on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate are set to have new doors and increased security.

About 650 homes in Kiln Way and Minerva Way will have new, secure doors fitted by Greatwell Homes after working in partnership with Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.

New CCTV and security lighting on the Queensway estate and gates on alleys will also be installed as part of the project, which is being funded by the Government’s Safer Streets Funds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A similar project on the town’s Hemmingwell estate is almost complete where new windows and doors were replaced at about 300 homes in Gannet Lane and Fulmer Lane.

Jo Savage, chief executive at Greatwell Homes, said: “We work closely with customers, communities and partners to shape places that people are proud of, so we’re delighted to be able to work the police, fire and crime commissioner again to improve the safety and security of our customers – this time on the Queensway.

“We’re very proud that we can work with other organisations to provide homes where customers feel safe and neighbourhoods where people want to stay.”

The county’s police, fire and crime commissioner Mr Mold said: “I’m thrilled that the bids we have put forward for additional funding to tackle crime in Northamptonshire have yet again been successful.

"This money will be used on practical measures to tackle crime and make people safer and will focus on the priorities that local people have told us they want to see dealt with.

“We’ll be working in partnership with other agencies and with local communities to make Northamptonshire safer.

"I’m pleased to have been able to bring more money to the county to do this and to have the opportunity to do even more to directly protect local communities and to focus on preventing crime.”