Hundreds of pounds spent on Nicholas Billingham’s credit cards after date it is believed he was killed

A trial has heard that a number of purchases were made on Nicholas Billingham’s credit cards in the weeks following the date he was believed to have been killed by his partner.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street, stands accused of murdering her long term partner 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham in November 2021 and burying his body in their garden.

The former Eastfield Academy teacher was charged with Mr Billingham’s murder in March 2022 after she tried to take her life in a holiday lodge in Cumbria and police uncovered two journals that detailed carrying out a plan to kill someone.

Fiona Beal seen in Northampton B&Q on CCTV. This footage has been shown to the jury in the murder trial. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

While Beal admits to the unlawful killing, she denies murder due to her state of mind at the time.

Jurors were today (Thursday, April 27) presented with many documents showing payments made on credit cards belonging to Mr Billingham, who police believe was killed on November 1, 2021.

The documents showed that from November 1 2021, a number of purchases were made at Tesco, Morrisons and B&M. Bus fares had also been paid at Stagecoach in Stockport and a TV licence was renewed on November 10, 2021.

Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, told jurors to note the number of hefty purchases made on Mr Billingham’s card to Amazon including £498.56 on November 3, 2021 and then two payments of £110.84 and £296.89 on November 11, 2021. Further payments of £24.99, £59.96 and £7.99 were made on November 14, 2021 and then £91.49 was spent on November 21. 2021.

The statements also showed a payment of £174.50 to B&Q on November 11, 2021.

Mr Perian referred back to a previous hearing, where jurors were shown CCTV footage of Beal collecting bark chippings, decorative stones and compost at B&Q in the Nene Valley Retail Park on November 13, 2021 - two days after that payment was made on Mr Billingham’s credit card.

Beal was supposed to take the stand yesterday (April 26) but Her Honour Judge Lucking KC said Beal was not in a position to give evidence after arriving late to Northampton Crown Court.

As of 2pm today (April 27), jurors are still hearing further financial evidence and Beal has not yet been called to the stand.