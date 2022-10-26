Hundreds of cannabis wraps found hidden in Sainsbury's bags in Kettering
A man was arrested
Hundreds of wraps of cannabis were found hidden in Sainsbury’s bags when police searched a car in Kettering.
A total of 431 individual wraps of the class B drug were recovered during the incident at about 9.40pm yesterday (Tuesday).
Officers from the Kettering Police Team were in Water Street when they made the discovery after searching a vehicle.
Most Popular
Police confirmed a 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.
He was bailed with conditions not to come back to Kettering.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman previously said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt activities.”
Anyone with concerns about suspected illegal activity should report it to police on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.