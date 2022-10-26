Hundreds of cannabis wraps found hidden in Sainsbury's bags in Kettering

Hundreds of wraps of cannabis were found hidden in Sainsbury’s bags when police searched a car in Kettering.

A total of 431 individual wraps of the class B drug were recovered during the incident at about 9.40pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Officers from the Kettering Police Team were in Water Street when they made the discovery after searching a vehicle.

The seized cannabis. Credit: Kettering Police Team

Police confirmed a 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

He was bailed with conditions not to come back to Kettering.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman previously said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt activities.”