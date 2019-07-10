Huge Wellingborough fire not suspicious, say investigators

A blaze that gutted a unit at Wellingborough's Finedon Road industrial estate is not being treated as suspicious.

Crews were called to Cawleys recycling warehouse in Nielson Road at about 2.30pm on Friday with thick black smoke filling the area and visible as far away as Milton Keynes.

This picture by Alan in Northampton showed the extent of the blaze.

The fire was so close to the train line that the line between Kettering and Bedford was closed, causing chaos for commuters at rush hour.

There were apocalyptic scenes at the warehouse the following day with images released by firefighters showing the burnt-out factory and vehicle shells.

Thankfully everybody was safe with two fire crews still there on Monday damping down.

Today (Wednesday) a fire and rescue spokesman confirmed the fire was not being treated as suspicious. The exact cause is still being investigated.

A video by Tristan Griffiths showed a fire engine race to the scene as smoke billowed behind. Mr Griffiths wished everyone on the estate well.