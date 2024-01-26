Huge bags of illicit vapes and cigarettes found in Corby shop after surprise trading standards inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trading standards inspection uncovered a huge haul of illegal cigarettes and vapes in Corby.

Piles of contraband were removed from the shop following Wednesday’s (January 24) raid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northants Telegraph accompaniedpolice and North Northants Council trading standards operatives during the operation in the town centre.

Trading standards operatives aided by Corby Police searched a shop in Corby. Image: National World

Officers went into the shop at 10am yesterday to check that the merchandise on sale was legal. Initially the workers delayed letting the police in until they told them they had no choice.

Stock in the front of the shop was deemed to be acceptable but when officers managed to get into the back room, they found piles of dangerous vapes and cigarettes from Europe which are not able to be sold legally in this country due to strict legislation surrounding tobacco products.

A sign in the shop told customers to ask at the counter for ‘deals’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three men behind the fortified counter, which had a locked hatch and a perspex screen reaching to the ceiling, denied being the owners of the shop. One refused to give his address until officers discovered he lived in a hotel for asylum seekers.

A huge haul of illegal cigarettes and vapes was taken away from the shop. Image: National World

Many of the vapes were illegal because the cartridges were larger than 2ml in size and others were deemed a fire risk. Contraband 4,000 puff vapes were on sale for £7.

The shop cannot be named to avoid prejudicing prospective legal action.

The contraband will now be examined to decide on whether any further action will be taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Steve Briggs, of Corby Police said that the major income for many similar shops was the illegal vapes they sold.

Shop workers spoke to trading standards operatives inside the shop. Image: National World

"There are only really two shelves of products here and they are often just a front because the real money is made from selling the vapes,” he said.

"They don’t advertise the stuff under the counter but it gets around by word of mouth that they’re selling it. What they don’t understand is that people also tell us about it.

"These men are not benefitting from it. It’s the people-traffickers and the dealers making all the money.

"The people buying it are putting their health at risk.”

Signs above the legitimate sales items direct customers to ask behind the counter for 'deals'. Image: National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the men working in the shop told this newspaper that in 2019 he had travelled from his home in Iran to Turkiye, where he had boarded a ship and been smuggled to Italy.

He then managed to find transport in a caravan that brought him to the UK where he successfully claimed asylum. He said he found it difficult to talk about how life had been in Iran.

"I don’t have any family there now,” he said.

"I was given asylum here. I love it. The best bit is the football. I support Man City.

He was keen to show our reporters his official payslip.

"I work here legally and pay my national insurance.”

Officers had to crawl under a locked counter to get into the shop. Image: National World

He said he was employed by the shop boss and was paid a living wage and did not know that any of the products were illegal.