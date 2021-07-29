How brave abuse victim helped put Northampton paedophile behind bars

Detectives saluted the bravery of a 14-year-old victim of child sex abuse who sparked a police investigation which led to a Northampton paedophile being jailed.

Bradley Jones, aged 23, began grooming the girl when she was just 12 but was uncovered in a police investigation after she plucked up courage to end two years of abuse.

Jones was last week jailed for 25 months after finally admitting a series of child sex offences at Northampton Crown Court.

Bradley Jones was 17 when he first befriended his 12-year-old victim

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Stacey Hayes of Northampton CID, said: “On behalf of the incredibly brave victim in this case, I am so happy that Jones has been jailed for his crimes.

“Jones befriended his victim and essentially began to groom her, leaving her scared, uncomfortable and confused as his abuse of her escalated.

“These offences have had a significant impact on the victim and her family, and she continues to suffer the effects of Jones’ actions to this day.

“As this was a non-recent crime, we did not have any physical evidence of what Jones subjected his victim to.

"What we did have was a courageous and determined young woman who came to us with a compelling account of the abuse she had suffered, and as a result of her bravery we now have a successful court outcome that I hope will help her to move on with her life.

“Northamptonshire Police takes all reports of sexual abuse incredibly seriously – whether it has just occurred or took place in the past.

“If you have been subjected to abuse of any form, please take that first step and come forward to report it to us – we will listen, we will support you and we will do everything in our power to ensure you get justice.”

Jones' offending began in 2015 when, aged 17, he befriended his victim and began inappropriately touching her against her will.

After ordering his victim not to tell anyone of his repeated abuse, she plucked up the courage to reveal what had been happening to her, leading to a report to Northamptonshire Police in 2017.

Jones, formerly of Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, denied the offences at initial court hearings but in June this year he pleaded guilty pleas to four counts of sexual assault on a child under 13.

At his sentencing hearing on July 20, Jones was sentenced to a total of 25 months’ imprisonment.

Two further charges, of sexual assault of a child under 13, and sexual activity with a child, will remain on file.

Jones was also made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, intended to prevent him from reoffending in the future. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.