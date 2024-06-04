Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Corby man who sexually abused a teenage boy has been jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of eight offences.

James John Barrie, 60, was reported to Northamptonshire Police in March 2019 after the boy bravely disclosed the abuse he had suffered the previous year.

Investigations saw the boy reveal that Barrie had repeatedly engaged in sexual activity with him, had shown him pornography and had masturbated in front of him.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Julia Eyles, said: “Thanks to the bravery of the victim survivor in coming forward to report what James Barrie did to him, a sexual predator is now off the streets and unable to harm anyone else.

James John Barrie, 60, formerly of Corby/Northants Police

“During our investigation, the boy told us of his feelings of shame, fear and guilt at what had happened to him.

“The only guilt in this case lies with James Barrie, who took sexual advantage of a child in the most horrendous ways for his own gratification.

“The courage of the victim survivor in giving evidence in court has led to Barrie’s conviction, and I hope this outcome helps the boy to continue to recover and move forward positively."

Barrie went on to be charged with three counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act, and two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He went on trial at Nottingham Crown Court in early May before the jury returned guilty verdicts on all eight counts on May 15.

Barrie, who had been living in Guilford, Surrey, ahead of his trial, was sentenced on the same date to a total of 10 years’ imprisonment and was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life. He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order designed to prevent him reoffending once released.

In 2020, former bus driver Barrie was given a suspended 20-month prison sentence for grooming another boy in Corby.

He had also been ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation course and take part in the Horizon Programme which is set up to attempt to rehabilitate low and medium-risk sex offenders.

Detective Constable Julia Eyles added: “Northamptonshire Police takes all forms of sexual abuse very seriously and we will do all we can to secure justice for survivors, a stance which is echoed by the robust sentence handed down in court.”

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse or assault, whether recent or non-recent, you can come forward by calling 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO.

Victims of rape or sexual abuse, but are not yet ready to speak to the police, can visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/serenity or call Serenity on 01604 601713. Serenity provides free, confidential 24/7 support.

