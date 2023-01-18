Hooded thief claims to have knife before stealing cash from man in Kettering's Manor House Gardens

Witnesses are being sought after a robbery in the Manor House Gardens in Sheep Street, Kettering.

Between 4.35pm and 5pm on Saturday, January 14, a man in his 40s was sat on a bench in the gardens when he was approached by another male, who was dressed all in black clothing with his hood up.

A police spokesman said: “The offender stated that he had a knife, although it wasn’t seen, and stole a quantity of cash from the man, who then ran off towards Sheep Street towards the town centre.

Manor House Gardens in Kettering

"This is a busy area of Kettering and officers investigating the robbery would like to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area and are asking motorists to check their dash-cam to see if they have inadvertently captured the incident.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000027606.

