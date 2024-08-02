A man was attacked by two hooded robbers on a Corby footpath who stole his mobile phone.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Bradmore Gardens last week.

Between 11.50pm on Wednesday, July 24, and 12.10am on Thursday, July 25, a man in his 30s was approached by two males.

They punched him to the side of the face and stole his mobile phone.

A police spokesman said: “The first offender was a white man aged between 25 to 27, about 5ft 9in tall and of an athletic build with a bushy beard. He was wearing a grey hooded top.

“The description of the second offender is limited, but he was a white male in black clothing, including a hoodie which had a large Adidas logo on the front.

“Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 24000443553 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”