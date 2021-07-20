Honda driver rammed victim's car before chasing him in Kettering
Police are appealing for information
A gang of men in a Honda chased their victim after ramming his car in a Kettering road rage incident.
Police are investigating the Rothwell Road incident, which took place between 2.20pm and 2.40pm last Thursday (July 15).
A red Honda Jazz performed an emergency stop in front of a blue VW Passat estate for 'no apparent reason'.
Police said the driver of the Honda made an abusive hand signal to the victim before ramming the rear of his car.
Two men then exited the Honda and attempted to gain access to the victim’s car.
A police spokesman said: "The victim sped off and the suspects pursued him from Rothwell Road, onto Northfield Avenue and then into Rockingham Road.
"The suspects are four black males in a red Honda Jazz."
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.