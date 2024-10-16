Homeowner woken by noise during attempted break-in at Rothwell home
Between 2.30am and 3.30am on Thursday, October 10, a homeowner in Adams Drive was woken by a noise at the back of their property.
A police spokesman said: “They went on to discover that the outside handle of the back door had been broken off and security lights moved.
"Nothing was stolen in the incident.
"There is no description of the offender/s available, but they are believed to have used a vehicle which was seen being driven up and down the road at the time of the offence."
Anyone with information about the attempted burglary, including CCTV and dashcam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000609611 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.