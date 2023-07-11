News you can trust since 1897
Higham Ferrers teenager and woman, 42, charged with firearms and drug offences after police raid

The home was being used as a grow house
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:46 BST

A teenager and a 42-year-old woman from Higham Ferrers are due to appear before magistrates today (Tuesday, July 11) after being charged with firearms and drug offences.

Stephen Howard and Louise Marian Elford are due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court following a raid on the property in The Hedges on the Higham-Rushden border.

Howard, 18, was charged with possession of a section 5 firearm, cannabis cultivation and possession of a bladed article in a private place.

Elford, was also arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a section 5 firearm and permitting her address to be used for cannabis cultivation.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Stephen Howard and Louise Marian Elford are due before Northampton Magistrates' Court following the execution of a warrant at an address in Higham Ferrers yesterday (Monday, July 10).

Howard, aged 18, of The Hedges, Higham Ferrers, was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a section 5 firearm, cannabis cultivation and possession of a bladed article in a private place.

Elford, aged 42, of The Hedges, Higham Ferrers, was also arrested during the search warrant and subsequently charged with possession of a section 5 firearm and permitting her address to be used for cannabis cultivation.