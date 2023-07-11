A teenager and a 42-year-old woman from Higham Ferrers are due to appear before magistrates today (Tuesday, July 11) after being charged with firearms and drug offences.

Stephen Howard and Louise Marian Elford are due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court following a raid on the property in The Hedges on the Higham-Rushden border.

Howard, 18, was charged with possession of a section 5 firearm, cannabis cultivation and possession of a bladed article in a private place.

Elford, was also arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a section 5 firearm and permitting her address to be used for cannabis cultivation.

