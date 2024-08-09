Higham Ferrers bungalow shuttered after neighbours complain of constantly feeling on edge after anti-social behaviour

The bungalow in Higham Ferrers which has been boarded up. Image: Northants Police

A bungalow in Higham Ferrers has been closed by a court after locals reported anti-social behaviour.

The three-month order follows numerous complaints from local residents about a range of disruptive activities linked to the address in Elizabeth Way.

Reports from concerned residents have included repeated criminal damage to the property, a mobility scooter being ridden irresponsibly in the area, a number of disturbances, and frequent visitors to the property throughout the day and night, who are often vulnerable.

Residents described feeling “on edge”, “not being able to relax in our own home” and constantly feeling as if they needed to be “on the watch” for issues.

Last week (31 July), Northamptonshire Police and Longhurst Group successfully obtained a closure order to shut down the property under Part 4 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. The property has now been secured and boarded to prevent entry and any unauthorised person who enters the property will be committing a criminal offence.

Closure orders last for a period of three months and can be extended further if necessary. They are used when other approaches to tackling anti-social behaviour have been unsuccessful and aim to protect residents living in the neighbourhood by preventing criminal behaviour taking place in or around a property.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Leigh Françoise Goodwin, of the East Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This address has been causing the local community a lot of issues and so I’m really pleased that we have managed to obtain this order.

“Everyone should feel safe and be able to relax in their own homes, and anything that threatens this basic right is unacceptable and we will do everything we can to take action.

“Cases like this demonstrate that the police and our partners will not tolerate such behaviour and illustrate how important it is for residents to let us know about issues in their area.”

Craig Taylor, Director of Housing and Customer Services at Longhurst Group, said: “We’re committed to ensuring all our customers can live in a safe and welcoming community.

“Where we have clear evidence of anti-social behaviour, we’ll work with our partner agencies, including the police, to take all relevant tenancy and legal action against the perpetrators to ensure our customers don’t have to live in fear.

“I’m pleased with the outcome in this case and hope that those living close to the property in question feel reassured thanks to our joint approach with Northamptonshire Police.”

If you are experiencing issues with anti-social behaviour or suspected criminality where you live, please report it to police on 101 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, where a crime is in progress or life is at risk, always call 999.

Non-emergency reports can also be made in confidence to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.