Higham Ferrers and Rushden men charged with drugs and modern slavery offences

Three men have been charged as part of the investigation.

Two men from Higham Ferrers and Rushden have been charged with drug supply and modern slavery offences.

Tyrone Baker, 25, of Carisbrooke Road in Rushden, and Oliver Hamilton, 20, of Russell Way in Higham Ferrers, were arrested as part of an investigation into drug dealing in Sandy and Biggleswade in Bedfordshire.

The pair, as well as Declan Welch, 20, of Coopers Close in Sandy, have been charged with conspiring together to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three men have also been charged with five counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude.

Baker was also charged with a further three offences of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA.

Hamilton and Welch appeared at court on Monday (July 25) and were remanded into custody, ahead of their next court appearance in August.