High value jewellery taken during burglary in St Mary's Road, Kettering
Police have released a photo of some of the stolen items
Officers investigating a high-value burglary in Kettering have released photos of stolen jewellery in a bid to recover it.
Between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Friday, February 17, a home in St Mary’s Road was broken into and a number of high value items taken, including distinctive rings, watches and other jewellery.
Police investigating the burglary are releasing images and drawings of some of these unique items and asking the public to get in touch if they have been offered them for sale, or have seen them in a shop or advertised online.
Anyone with information about the burglary, or any of the items pictured, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000102679.