Thousands of stalking victims in Northamptonshire fail to see their harassers punished in court, figures suggest.

Home Office data shows 2,010 were investigated by Northamptonshire Police during 2020-21, the first year of new guidance requiring all cases of harassment reported between ex-partners to be recorded as stalking unless the police were satisfied stalking was not a factor.

Yet figures also revealed that 1,553 – 87 percent – of stalking cases closed by the force during 2020-21 were dropped due to difficulties gathering evidence, while just FIVE PERCENT resulted in a charge or summons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police pledge they will take action against stalkers

Detective Superintendent Joe Banfield, head of public protection for Northamptonshire Police, said: “At the conclusion of any investigation the police or Crown Prosecution Service will assess if the evidence available is sufficient to achieve conviction at court.

"There are many reasons why this threshold may not be met, however we will also consider alternative disposal options including those administered out of court.

"We work closely with our partners to support and safeguard victims during the investigation and beyond, meaning that there can be a positive outcome for victims even in cases with no prosecution.

“We recognise how distressing stalking can be. We take this offence very seriously and do everything we can to protect and support victims which includes the use of Stalking Protection Orders where appropriate.”

Stalking Protection Orders, introduced in January 2020, put conditions on a stalker's behaviour and allow police to intervene early to protect victims.

■ If you believe you are being stalked or harassed, information and advice is available at northamptonshirepolice.co.uk — or, contact police as soon as possible by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Figures which only cover the first year of the new powers show Northamptonshire Police applied for fewer than five SPOs. None were issued, along with fewer than five interim orders, which can be made pending the outcome of a full application if there's an immediate risk of harm.

DS Banfield added: "We use a number of measures to protect victims, and choose the most appropriate for the incident.

"In the case of domestic abuse stalking offences, these would be Domestic Violence Protection notices and orders and non-molestation orders.

"These types of intervention are an effective tool, alongside bail conditions and out of court disposal programmes.

“We very much welcome the introduction of Stalking Protection Orders, as this is another tool for us to use to protect victims. We have used this type of order and will continue to do so when it’s appropriate.

"This is relatively new legislation and I’m sure, as it becomes more established, we and other police forces will be using Stalking Protection Orders more and more.”

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for stalking and harassment, Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills, said improved police response, increased reporting and more understanding of the extent of stalking behaviour has contributed to a national rise in recorded crimes.