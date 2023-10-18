Heartless thieves steal military medals awarded by the Royal Signals 70 years ago in Corby burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating a burglary in Corby in which military medals were stolen are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 6.30pm and 10pm on Monday, October 16, a property in Lovap Way, Great Oakley was broken into by unknown offender/s via a back window.

A police spokesman said: “Highly sentimental items of jewellery were taken in the incident, including a gold watch and medals from the Royal Signals awarded around 70 years ago.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the Corby burglary

"Police are asking for anyone with information about the burglary, or anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence, to get in touch – especially anyone who was in the Lewin Road area, which the home backs onto.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.