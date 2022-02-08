Heartbroken family's dogs stolen after Irchester home ransacked

Cruel burglars stole three much-loved dogs after ransacking a home in Irchester.

Police have launched an investigation and released images of the stolen Dachshunds after the devastating incident in Baker Crescent.

The incident took place between 3pm and 9pm on Sunday (February 6) when burglars forced entry via a rear door.

The stolen dogs.

Once inside they made an untidy search of the property before stealing the much-loved pets and a quantity of jewellery.

A police spokesman said: "The dogs are described as a black and tan miniature Dachshund, a red dapple miniature Dachshund with a distinct white fleck on her iris underneath her left eye pupil and a red standard Dachshund.

"Officers investigating this burglary would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle parked or anyone acting suspiciously in the area or been offered the dogs or items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.

"Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."