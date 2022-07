Northampton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a suspected thug who skipped bail.

Pavvel Lasek faces charges of assault causing actual bodily harm, carrying a weapon and threatening a witness following incidents in 2021 and 2022.

Magistrates issued a warrant for the 34-year-old’s arrest after he missed court dates in May and June.

