The family of Harshita Brella, who was murdered in Corby earlier last week have paid tribute to their daughter and sister.

Family members of Harshita Brella released the short tribute and image through Northamptonshire Police this lunchtime (Friday, November 22).

Their statement said: “Harshita, you left this world but you are still with us in our hearts and will always be there.

“We will never forget you till our last breath. Always stay with us.

Harshita Brella, who was killed in Corby earlier this month. Image: Family handout.

“We miss you in every very moment of our life.”

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation into Harshita’s death after her body was found inside the boot of a vehicle in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Thursday, November 14.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information as they work to establish the circumstances that led to her death and bring her killer to justice,

Anyone with information can contact the incident room by calling 101, quoting Operation Westcott. Alternatively, information can be submitted via our online public portal at www.mipp.police.uk or by contacting Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.