The family of Harry Dunn have spoken of “relief” after a US citizen admitted responsibility for the death of the Northamptonshire teenager.

Harry Dunn’s mum and dad - Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn - appeared on BBC Breakfast on Friday (October 21), alongside family spokesman, Radd Seiger.

The TV appearance follows a court hearing at the Old Bailey in London on Thursday (October 20) where Anne Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, more than three years after 19-year-old Harry Dunn was killed outside RAF Croughton when Sacoolas - wife of a US diplomat - was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Charlotte said: “It was surreal.

“We were just breathing as deeply as we possibly could, desperately waiting for that guilty plea.

“That’s what we had been fighting for for three very, very long painful years and finally we got it.”

Tim added: “Disbelief for me. Three years has been a long time.

Harry Dunn's family tell of 'relief' following Anne Sacoolas' guilty plea to causing death by careless driving.

“A big weight had lifted to hear her say it. I felt my shoulders relax.”

The family spokesman, Radd Seiger, went on to tell BBC Breakfast that the guilty plea “will go down in history”.

He said: “They’re [Harry Dunn’s family] so brave, they underplay yesterday completely. It was a dramatic moment and it will go down in history.

“We very much hope that she comes back physically. We would urge her to do that for her sake and our sake so that both families that have been through this tragedy, and she’s a victim as well - we recognise that - can then begin to take the steps forward.”

Harry Dunn died at the age of 19.

Now that Sacoolas has admitted the charge, she will be sentenced at the end of November. At the plea hearing, Mrs Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb ordered Sacoolas to attend the sentencing hearing in person.

Charlotte continued: “The judge shocked us all by saying she wants her to come back to show the remorse that maybe she should have done a few years ago, was more than a heartstopping moment.

“We would love that to happen. It’s what we have been asking for three years.”

Radd added: “We all owe them [Harry’s family] a debt of gratitude. They have stood up on a point of principle. They have taught their children what is right and wrong and that’s why they’re doing this, it has never been about vengeance. They’re my heroes.”

Looking to the future, Harry Dunn’s parents say they have to find a way to move forward.

Charlotte said: “You live with the pain every minute of every day that we have suppressed and buried for over three years now.

“You cope, you manage, you function, but you just don’t live. We have to find a way… to rebuild and that all starts with the horrific task of letting that hurt rise to the surface.”

Tim added: “Thanks to everyone who has supported the campaign in the last three years, the support we have had from the media and from the public, it makes me cry sometimes when I read the message they have sent me.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support and help of everybody.”

