These are the faces of 12 killers, rapists, robbers and thugs who saw in the New Year behind bars after being jailed for up to 27 years during December 2022.
1. GRANT HARDING
Harding, 30, launched what police described as a “violent and unprovoked attack” on homeless 44-year-old Robert Jadecki as he lay in his sleeping bag in Hester Street, Northampton in the early hours of June 16, 2021, kicking and stamping and yelling abuse. Jadecki died just after 9.30pm the same day leading to Harding being found guilty of racially aggravated murder in August and sentenced to 27 years in December.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. RODNEY PAUL WEBSTER
The 58-year-old, previously of Northampton, was found guilty following a trial in September and sentenced to 14 years and eight months in December for historic sexual abuse assaults against children. Detective Constable Kelly Roberts, said: “Webster thought he had gotten away with his crimes, living in freedom for more than 30 years.”
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. LEON ADAM TURAY
Turay, aged 41, formerly of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in jail after admitting kidnapping a police officer in March this year and also ordered to serve a further five years on extended licence, plus pay a £190 surcharge to fund victim services when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court in December 14. He also pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment, dangerous driving, and assault by beating of an emergency worker at a previous hearing on September 30 — Northamptonshire Police say those charges will remain on file.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. JAMES DOUGLAS CRAIGIE
Craigie sobbed as he was sentenced to five years, four months for running down and killing pregnant mother-of-four Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira after getting behind the wheel with traces of cocaine in his system and driving through a red light iat the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket in Northampton town centre in May 2021. The 32-year-old of Newport Pagnell Road, Wootton, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed four days before Christmas.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police