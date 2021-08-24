Handbag stolen from car in Northampton and bank cards used fraudulently at local store

A car in Northampton was broken into and a handbag was stolen from inside earlier this month.

The theft took place in the early hours of Wednesday, August 11 when a white BMW X3 in Albany Road was broken into.

Bank cards from the handbag that was stolen from inside the vehicle were then used fraudulently at a local store.

Police want to speak with these two men in connection with the theft.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the break-in, theft and fraud.