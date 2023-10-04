Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in or around Pochard Street, Rushden, between 6.15am and 7.50am yesterday (Tuesday, October 3).

Officers are investigating after an unknown person gained access to the rear garden and broke into the residential address and stole items including a handbag.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have seen anyone carrying a handbag among other items near to Northampton Road.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.