Gucci handbags stolen in raid at Kettering warehouse with 'lorry used to transport items'

Police have appealed for information
By Sam Wildman
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 10:48 GMT
Burglars fled with a haul of items including Gucci handbags after raiding a Kettering warehouse.

Police believe a lorry was used to transport the stolen goods after the incident last week on the North Kettering Business Park.

Brand Alley’s warehouse was broken into at some point between 11pm on Wednesday, March 13, and 6am the following morning.

The incident took place on the North Kettering Business Park

Those behind the crime stole a large quantity of items including Roberts digital radios, Stewart Weizman women’s boots, Elemis products, Gucci and Mulberry handbags and Dyson hairdryers and hair straighteners.

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe a lorry, which had a white cab and blue trailer, may have been used to transport the items.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage which may have captured the offenders or vehicle.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident number 24000152017 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”