Gucci handbags stolen in raid at Kettering warehouse with 'lorry used to transport items'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burglars fled with a haul of items including Gucci handbags after raiding a Kettering warehouse.

Police believe a lorry was used to transport the stolen goods after the incident last week on the North Kettering Business Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brand Alley’s warehouse was broken into at some point between 11pm on Wednesday, March 13, and 6am the following morning.

The incident took place on the North Kettering Business Park

Those behind the crime stole a large quantity of items including Roberts digital radios, Stewart Weizman women’s boots, Elemis products, Gucci and Mulberry handbags and Dyson hairdryers and hair straighteners.

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe a lorry, which had a white cab and blue trailer, may have been used to transport the items.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage which may have captured the offenders or vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.