Growling man grabbed woman in a bearhug on Kettering Headlands path leading to KLV estate

A woman walking along Headlands in Kettering was grabbed from behind and held in a bearhug by a man who growled at her.

The incident took place between 9.50am and 10am on Friday, April 5, near the junction of Headlands – where it is a pedestrian bridge – and Thurston Drive.

Police are asking for people who may have witnessed the assault or have been approached in the same way to contact them.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 9.50am and 10am, a man grabbed a woman from behind and held her in a bearhug before ‘growling’ at her. The victim managed to escape unharmed.

Headlands at its junction with Thurston Drive in Kettering /Google

“The area would have been busy at this time, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who has been approached by this man in the same way.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.