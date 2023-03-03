Group wearing balaclavas approach boys in Rushden before knife brandished and victim assaulted

A knife was brandished and a boy was assaulted after an incident involving a group of males wearing balaclavas in Rushden.

Police were called following the assault in Melloway Road between 8.45pm and 9.10pm on Wednesday (March 1).

A group of boys were approached by a bigger group of older males, one of whom brandished a knife, causing a minor injury to one of the boys’ hands.

Police are investigating

A police spokesman said: “The suspects are described as a group of older males wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

"All were white and between the ages of 15 and 18.

"One of them was wearing Adidas trousers with the white stripes on the leg and all had man bags.